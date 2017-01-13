Nintendo

Nintendo Switch might be Nintendo’s declaration of war against Apple or it might be another Wii U, that’s all yet to be seen. But their live presentation on Thursday night gave us a deep look at what we can expect once the console is released on March 3rd. Not only is the console carrying a $299 price tag, but there’s also going to be a online paid service that seems to take a few cues from competitors at Sony and Microsoft. Nintendo will offer a service for free to start with a trial period, but you’ll have to pay soon after that.

Another interesting aspect about the actual gameplay is the lack of any region locking for the Switch. That would mean gamers can import games that are only out in Japan and play them on the console they’ve purchased here. This isn’t entirely new for Nintendo given the abilities of the DS, but it’s definitely a nice feature to have.