UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
Will The Stock Market Crash? We Explain The Theories Behind The Slump, And What’s To Come
News
What’s A FISA Warrant, And What Does It Take For One To Be Issued?
Entertainment
Sections
TV
Movies
Hitfix
Where Entertainment Fandom Lives
What's Alan Watching
Inside Television with Alan Sepinwall
Gaming
Featured
Sepinwall
Which ‘Parks And Recreation’ Characters Would Be Admitted To The Good Place?
Movies
Duncan Jones On ‘Mute’ And Where To Go Next After A Couple Of ‘Crappy’ Years
Music
Sections
Main
Hip-Hop
The RX
The Music You Need, Right Now
Backstage
The Story Behind The Artist
Featured
Music
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood
Music
Forecasting The Next Four Years Of Super Bowl Halftime Entertainment
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
Brawler
MMA on UPROXX -- coming soon
Featured
Sports
Nate Diaz Vs. Tyron Woodley May Be The Money Fight, But It’s Not A Good Fight
ProWrestling
McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 26: Jimmy Jacobs
Life/Discovery
Sections
Main
Style
Remixing The Classics With The Now
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
GPS Microadventures
Presented By Toyota Rav4 Adventure Grade
Featured
Life
A Valentine’s Day Gift Guide For Your Weed Smoking Lover
Life
How The Swift Removal Of A Canadian Statue Created A Model For Cultural Reconciliation
Video/Podcasts
Featured
Carly Pearce Took The Long Way To Overnight Success But Refused To Quit
One Way Or Another, Grace Vanderwaal Is Poised To Take Over The World
The Story Behind A New Doc On Skate Style Icon Nora Vasconcellos
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Corporate
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Follow UPROXX
FlipBoard
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
The Creators Of The ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Replay System Discuss Its Cinematic Value And Future
#Xbox One
#Video Games
Jason Nawara
02.07.18
5 hours ago
Facebook
Twitter
FlipBoard
EMAIL
Share This
Facebook
Twitter
FlipBoard
EMAIL
Around The Web
TOPICS
#Xbox One
#Video Games
TAGS
PUBG
video games
xbox one
Join The Discussion:
Log In With
Sign In With Facebook
Sign In With Twitter
Sign In With Email
Profile
By: Jason Nawara
02.07.2018 @ 2:00 PM
"The Creators Of The ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Replay System Discuss Its Cinematic Value And Future"
Cancel reply
View all comments
The RX
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood
Caitlin White
02.07.18
7 hours ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return
Corbin Reiff
02.05.18
2 days ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other
Caitlin White
02.02.18
5 days ago
6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait
Philip Cosores
02.01.18
6 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018
Steven Hyden
01.30.18
1 week ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order
Caitlin White
01.25.18
2 weeks ago
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP
Join The Discussion: Log In With