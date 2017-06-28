Sony

Sony has rolled out this month’s free games for PlayStation Plus, and they include an intriguing storytelling experiment and one that’ll make you want to throw your controller out the window. Let’s see what’s what!

Until Dawn (PS4)

Sony’s tribute to teen slasher movies seems, at first, a bit of a cheesy game, but once you start playing, you discover it’s an intriguing narrative experiment from horror iconoclast Larry Fessenden. You know the plot already: horny teens, ski lodge, no power, masked killer. It’s uncovering the full story, and the paths you can take to get there, that make it a lot of fun.