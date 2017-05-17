Pokémon

Spring has sprung and now we’re heading into summer, which is now unofficially dubbed Pokémon Go season. Niantic and the Pokémon Company are clearly aware of this, so they’re kicking off their latest celebration with “Adventure Week,” which is running from May 18th to May 25th. During Adventure Week, trainers will have an increased chance at finding rock-based Pokémon, as well as get some cool aesthetic items and easily-obtained candy. Let’s see what’s new.

You’ll find way more of these dudes, including their evolved forms, which is nice (especially for the final three which are touch to find):

Omanyte

Kabuto

Aerodactyl (rare)

Onix (rare)

Sudowoodo (rare)

On top of the extra chances at finding Pokémon, Niantic has laid out what else we’ll be getting with every step (pun intended I suppose):

During the Adventure Week celebration, more items will be available at each PokéStop to help Trainers stock up for their adventure. Buddy Pokémon will also find Candy after walking only one quarter the usual distance. Keep an eye out for a brand-new avatar wardrobe item, the Adventurer’s Hat, which will also be awarded to all Trainers for free.

I have to admit, now that the weather is decent and we’ll get more candy and free items, now is the perfect time to get back out and collecting. It’s also encouraging to see Niantic give more items (for free) to customize our trainers. Now we just need those big updates that will allow us to embrace the MMO that is Pokémon Go with trading and PvP.

For now, an Adventurer’s Hat will do.