‘Pokemon Go’ Is Kicking Off Summer With A Giant Party In Chicago

It’s summer, and that means many of us are returning to Pokemon Go. So, to welcome them back, and to kick off prime Pokehunting season, the game is holding its first live event, and kicking off summer with a lot more walking.

First off, the game is holding its first official live meetup July 22nd in Chicago’s Grant Park, and you’ll need a ticket, which will go on sale June 19th. They haven’t revealed prices yet, but expect it to be a bit costly. The idea of the vast meetup is to bring trainers together and have some special events to push the game further. For the rest of us, starting next week on Tuesday, there will be a double XP event called the Summer Solstice with higher chances of finding Fire and Ice type Pokemon, which will run until June 20th. Also, gyms are getting an upgrade, so in the meantime, they’ll be “closed for repairs.”

It’s a neat way to get back into a game that anybody who had a tough winter probably put on the back burner, and a good way to kick off the summer. That said, Chicago is a bit of a hike for a lot of people, so hopefully we’ll see more events this summer. Or, at the very least, more double XP. We’ve got a lot of catching up to do!

(Via Niantic)