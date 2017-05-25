Pokemon’s ‘Magikarp Jump’ Is An Adorably Weird Mobile Game

Senior Contributor
05.25.17

Of all the Pokemon, none are more useless (well, usually), or more beloved for its uselessness, than Magikarp. And now, after all this time, the useless gasping little fish has finally gotten his very own, very strange game.

Magikarp Jump, out today for iOS and Android, is really a stripped down version of Pokemon. The idea is that you find and train up your Magikarp to leap high in the air, which is apparently a sport in some parts of the Pokeverse. Basically you feed your Magikarp, make it hit things to level it up, and then take it to the tournament to get it leap in the air. Aside from training, you barely have to do anything, which makes it very kid-friendly. Also kid-friendly: while there are in-app purchases, the game isn’t pushy about them, and it’s easily playable without them, much like Pokemon Go. Kids above toddler age able to handle simple games on their own should easily enjoy this.

Yes, the whole thing is patently ridiculous, but the game knows this; the utter futility of making these poor fish leap is a running gag all throughout. The game is designed to be very bright, friendly, and accessible; it feels quite a bit like the silly Game Boy games of yore, which is entirely the point. But it also is incredibly addictive, as you can pull “better” Magikarp out of the water, train them up and keep making them leap. With eight levels to beat, and gags to find, this will probably eat up your time for a while.

Verdict: Worth A Chance

Around The Web

TAGSmobile gamesPokémonvideo games

Innovative Minds

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 1 hour ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 20 hours ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 3 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 3 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 6 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP