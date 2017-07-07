You Can Now Play PS4 Games On Your PC

Senior Contributor
07.07.17 4 Comments

Sony

One of the fundamental annoyances of gaming is the console wars, and while they’ve taken a cease-fire, PC players still don’t have access to PS4 games. That, however, is beginning to change, thanks to Sony’s streaming game platform PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Now already lets you play PS games on your PC, but, until recently, it was limited to PS3 games and earlier. That’s officially changed this week, as Sony has added twenty PS4 games to the $100 a year service. They’re not exactly cutting edge games, but there are some nice PS4 exclusives like Killzone: Shadow Fall and God Of War III Remastered in the office. Multiplatform games like Saint’s Row IV are also included, and, of course, the games will work on your PS4, as well.

What PS4 games will we see in the future? Sony has a fairly deep library of exclusives to put up, but it seems, for now, to only be dipping its toe. Hopefully they’ll step it up a bit. Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, is one of the best games of the year, and PC players deserve a crack at it. But even this is a nice acknowledgement that the strictly separated worlds of console and PC gaming are coming closer together.

(Via Time)

Around The Web

TAGSplaystation 4video games

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 day ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 4 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 4 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 4 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP