The Chinese Trailer For ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Proves That A Movie Could Be Pulled Off

#eSports
02.12.18 2 hours ago

Without Koushun Takami’s 1999 novel Battle Royale, there probably wouldn’t be a Hunger Games series. And without the combined cultural power of the Hunger Games movies and the cult-classic Battle Royale film, there would be no inspiration for the Battle Royale genre that has taken hold of gaming over the last year.

Now, with nearly a billion dollars in revenue earned over the last year, PUBG itself is becoming a touchstone of the overall action genre, and it’s not ready to just be a video game. Last year, PUBG Corporation CEO Chang Han Kim said the team has been exploring a jump in mediums.

“I’d like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game. We want to take part in diverse industries including esports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more,” he said. “In fact, we received a couple of love calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture.”

Fans have also thrown their level 2 helmets in the staging area, making short films based on the game. They work well. Extremely well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#eSports
TAGSeSportsPlayerunknown's BattlegroundsPUBG

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 5 days ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 1 week ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP