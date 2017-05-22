Rockstar Games

Did anyone really expect Rockstar would release Red Dead Redemption 2 by fall 2017? If they did, then they might be new to the development cycle of the notorious developer who releases games only when they’re finished, not when they think they can ship. This is a good thing for gamers, even if it sucks to wait for possibly the most hype-inducing game of this generation.

Rockstar explained why the game is being delayed:

“This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans. We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.

At least they gave us a few new looks at the game, and how gorgeous they are. The screenshots show a perfect mix of the environments the player will visit in the old west. The brush and rays of light shining through the forest blow away the impressive detail we saw in GTA V:

Rockstar Games

Even in a screenshot, the towns feel alive, dense and full of activity: