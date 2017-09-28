‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Rolls Out A Beautiful, Violent New Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Red Dead Redemption was mocked as Grand Theft Horse when it was first revealed. But Rockstar’s elegy for an Old West that never truly was (and for the cowboy movies that created that myth) turned out to be one of its best games, a vast, expansive canvas. And now, it’s back, and coming sooner than we thought.

As you can see from the trailer, we’re stepping away from John Marston’s stoic quest for redemption and instead going straight for the outlaws: Train heists, bank robberies, shootouts at high noon, every Western trope is here. It looks like, at least at first, you’re just going to thieve your way across the plains and prarie, with a visit to the bayou (complete with gator attacks), and maybe do a little hunting as well. But we assume the story will take a turn as things go along.

There doesn’t appear to be any gameplay in this trailer, but it still looks absolutely stunning, and of a piece with the aesthetic of the original game. But, more to the point, it looks to offer what made the original game so compelling in the first place. And we won’t have very long to wait: The trailer claims we’ll see this by Spring 2018.

