Ranking The Resident Evil Games

This ‘Resident Evil 7′ Compilation Efficiently Captures The Series’ Return To Pure Horror

01.29.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

With the release of Resident Evil 7, Capcom has eschewed the stylized shooting gallery that has become the norm for their flagship franchise and returned to the survival horror roots of old. The claustrophobic hallways of RE7 drip with the history of horrors past, and their tales creep up your spine as you make your way through the latest unsettling house of terrors in the series. It’s like living the nightmare in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre (the original with a mix of part 2).

For some, this tension and release are too much to bear. Especially if you’re wearing a VR headset and you have a dog that wants to jump in your lap at the worst times. Thankfully, this supercut will tear off the band-aid, and you can go about your day after being freaked out for about 45 minutes and 43 seconds straight.

Or you can be like me and this gamer, ironically extending the best/worst gaming experience of your life but pausing and regrouping your fragile psyche constantly.

It’s times like these where we can thank the heroes like RabidRetrospectGames who go through these freaky moments, taking the bullet for people who freak out easy like me. We must salute them, then change our soiled undies after watching their supercuts.

TAGSRESIDENT EVILResident Evil 7Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP