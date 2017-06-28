Psyonix

It’s been two years since Rocket League launched as a low-key free Playstation Plus game. In the years since its unveiling, it’s grown to become one of the most popular competitive titles in all of gaming and one of the most profitable, despite giving away millions of copies. Now, a Rocket League tournament will be featured at the X-Games and will be broadcast on ESPN. We’ve come so far. Even WWE is getting in on the car soccer fun times.

But wait, there’s more.

To celebrate Rocket League‘s second anniversary, Adult Swim Games and Psyonix have partnered up to give gamers free Rick and Morty gear. Starting on July 5th, Rick, Morty and a bunch of their pals and enemies will be common drops in every online and offline match during the event. In other words, finish about 10-15 matches and you’ll be rolling in R&M swag.

Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!!! @RickandMorty are coming to Rocket League in our 2nd Anniversary Update! Learn more: https://t.co/tuLqUQXHS2 pic.twitter.com/bcPBqX5Fhn — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 28, 2017

Psyonix laid out the details:

Rick and Morty will be available as Antennas, along with ‘Cromulon,’ ‘Mr. Meeseeks,’ and ‘Mr. PBH’ Toppers, an ‘Interdimensional GB’ Rocket Boost, and some familiar-looking ‘Sanchez DC-137’ Wheels. Bonus: the ‘Cromulon’ Topper can drop as a Painted item!

Rocket League continues to be the game that keeps on giving. Not only is it possibly one of the best dollar-per-hour purchases in gaming, it really never gets old. I have hundreds of hours logged across PC, PS4 and Xbox One (yes I own it for all three platforms) and the thrill of a forward front flip goal still remains.

