The Schwiftiest 'Rick And Morty' Guest Stars

The ‘Rick And Morty’ Mod For ‘GTA V’ Is A Fan’s Violent Dream Come True

Managing Editor, Trending
04.16.17

It’s hard not to want to overindulge in anything Rick And Morty right now. Ever since we were surprised by that new episode on April Fool’s Day and almost every night after that on Adult Swim, we’ve wanted more. We’ve wanted that McDonald’s Mulan dipping sauce, we’ve wanted more freemiuim games with the questionable use of young boys as gladiators that battle to the death, and most importantly, we’ve wanted more episodes.

The latter won’t happen until the summer but there’s a possible distraction we can all use to hold our attention until then, all thanks to modder Jedidiah515. According to Kotaku, Jedidiah515 crafted the mods above and below as a way to add Rick, Morty, and Mr. Meeseeks into Grand Theft Auto 5. Not only can you command a seemingly infinite number of Ricks and Mortys to battle the police and terrorize citizens in Los Santos, but you can replace characters already in the game with the modded skins in order to create some sort of weird cartoon nightmare. It’s hard not to laugh when you see a bunch of strippers that looks like Rick Sanchez.

