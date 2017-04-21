Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick and Morty got swifty with a surprise episode played on a loop during April Fool’s Day, launching a frenzy for McDonald’s Szechuan dipping sauce, and now they’ve launched their own VR game, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. It is, in Rick’s words, “the hottest new trend, it’s the hottest new future of entertainment.” Rick goes on to rave, “You’ll never understand its majesty. VR for everyone. Everyone with a box on their face, Morty. One day you’ll understand, Morty. It’s raining money here in VR land. It’s raining money, ha ha! Wubba lubba dub-dub!”

Adult Swim

Well, I’m sold.