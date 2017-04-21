Everything To Love About 'Rick and Morty'

Bask In The Majesty Of The ‘Rick And Morty: Virtual Rick-ality’ Trailer

04.21.17 1 hour ago

Rick and Morty got swifty with a surprise episode played on a loop during April Fool’s Day, launching a frenzy for McDonald’s Szechuan dipping sauce, and now they’ve launched their own VR game, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. It is, in Rick’s words, “the hottest new trend, it’s the hottest new future of entertainment.” Rick goes on to rave, “You’ll never understand its majesty. VR for everyone. Everyone with a box on their face, Morty. One day you’ll understand, Morty. It’s raining money here in VR land. It’s raining money, ha ha! Wubba lubba dub-dub!”

Adult Swim

Well, I’m sold.

Around The Web

TAGSADULT SWIMADULT SWIM GAMESowlchemy labsRICK AND MORTYRICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITYvideo gamesVirtual Realityvr

First 100 Days

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 17 hours ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 3 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP