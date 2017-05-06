i-am-prime/Reddit

The best part of being a gamer in 2017 isn’t the expensive hardware that can give us the newest games in 4K, deliver a believable VR experience, work with voice recognition or deliver a fresh pancake breakfast every morning; it’s witnessing the massive projects that have taken years to build finally come to fruition. We’ve seen the decade-long Civ 2 game and its nightmare landscape, the gorgeous, nearly five-year-old Minecraft world, now we know what ten years of hard work on a Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 park looks like.

Redditor I-am-Prime is the virtual architect behind his impressive park that seems to have over 15 themed areas, including a sweet parking lot. Here’s what it looks like from a bird’s eye view:

Impressive, right? You have the Mar’s themed red planet on the left side, a futuristic ‘Tron’ zone that’s nestled in the east corner, and the impressive winter wonderland in the middle of it all. Everyone can nod their heads and be satisfied by this work, especially when I-am-Prime explains the nitty gritty user numbers:

34 Rollercoasters, all rideable, all well balanced, 255 Attractions and Shops in total, more arent possible, nearly 8000 guests, i had to fire some staff to get closer to the 8000 mark, The Guest count is at 471497, Prime Park Jet (the Monorail) has more than 1 mil total customers, The Cube on the left side is actually an in-door Coaster!

Thankfully, I-am-Prime provided a hi-res image that will allow us to… Enhance! Here’s the Pirate-themed area in the northwest. Just look at the detail. Every single foot of this park matters, and it’s well-organized. If you’ve played RCT2, you know the lines and parking can get out of control to the point of anarchy if you don’t work hard to corral your customers. He must’ve entered a zen state in order to pull this off.

Let’s look at more. Here’s part of the Medieval Fair area overlapping a dinosaur/wood-themed with a bit of the desert coaster area for good measure. It’s easy to get lost in the detail of the park. You can see bathrooms, food areas, merchandise sections… The rides even go through buildings and castles! It’s like a Where’s Waldo book except the only thing you’re looking for is a way to justify ten years of playing Roller Coaster Tycoon 2.