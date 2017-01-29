The Nintendo Switch Is Almost Here

A Single Tweet Has Finally Made ‘Skate 4’ A Reality And Gamers Are Thrilled

01.29.17 58 mins ago
skate4-tweet

EA Sports

With a hashtag and six characters, Daniel Lingen, EA’s Senior Community Engagement Manager, has officially unofficially announced the revival of one of gaming’s most beloved franchises — Skate. Finally, gamers can rest assured that Skate 4 is in development, answering the countless petitions (that the White House ignored) and social media begging that has become a meme over the last few years.

Look at those retweets and favorites. That’s some POTUS-level social media love, and it’s because the Skate games, with their strange, addictive mechanics and features, have been dormant since 2010’s Skate 3. The Skate series brought together a community of content creators well before the advent of Twitch or the ease of uploading clips to a YouTube account, and the creativity of the community has become legendary.

What other game shoehorns pro wrestling maneuvers like a flying ragdoll off a skateboard?

Subscribe to UPROXX

Long before Esports were fully embraced by arenas packed full of screaming fans, the best and brightest Skate had to offer were blistering their thumbs in an effort to pull off the perfect trick or stunt. Skate 4 will find today’s gamers ready and willing to broadcast every weird attempt at pulling off a Christ-Air into a basketball hoop. We’re ready. Gamers are ready. Give us an official announcement now, EA. Package it with a slick trailer and watch people lose their minds out of pure joy.

For now, we’ll keep watching the amazing creations from the Skate community and await what comes next.


(Via Gamespot)

TAGSSKATE 3Skate 4SKATEBOARDING

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP