The SNES Classic Won’t Have Any Shortages, Nintendo Insists

Nintendo

The SNES Classic will soon be arriving on shelves, which is a good thing since preordering it was effectively impossible. But Nintendo swears that this time, this time it’s going to be different.

In an article in the Financial Times, tellingly about how Nintendo has sold so many Switches that it’s running into component shortages, Nintendo America’s beloved chief executive Reggie Fils-Aime admitted that Nintendo had no idea the NES Classic was going to be such a hit. Nintendo, it turns out, assumed the NES Classic was going to sell like the tiny retro consoles of its rivals Atari and Sega, and produced accordingly. Those small numbers, and the surprising demand, meant vastly inflated eBay prices almost immediately as the console sold out and became impossible to find. Not this time, though:

I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites. You shouldn’t [have to] pay more than $79.99.

Whether Nintendo can keep this promise is a good question. Anticipation for the old-school, tiny little console is sky-high, and Nintendo might struggle to meet demand, especially as the SNES Classic is a limited edition. But, at least this time, fans know that if they make a bit more of an effort, they’ll be able to pay sticker price for their memories, and the game they got hyped for and never got a chance to play.

(via Gizmodo)