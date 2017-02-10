‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ Holds It In Just A Little Longer

Comedy Central

Are South Park video games cursed? For a while, the franchise had no games worth playing, before South Park: The Stick Of Truth arrived and delighted not just fans of the show but people who loved old school RPGs. Of course, that arrival took a long, long time, thanks in part to the original publisher being scrapped for parts like a 1983 Camry. And the followup appears to have delays as well, although thankfully simply because they want to make the best game.

Unsurprisingly, making what amounts to an entire season of the show (while also making an entire season of the show) and making it entirely interactive, to boot, is a complicated process. That’s going to mean a delay, from Q1 of 2017 (i.e. sometime in the next month or so) to Q3 (basically September at the earliest). This also happens to move it into Ubisoft’s next fiscal year, which makes a bit of sense, as they’ve got For Honor and Ghost Recon: Wildlands both coming out before that year wraps up in April. Really, the main question is whether or not we’ll finally be able to beat up Cartman in his Coon costume because come on, if anybody has it coming…

(via VG 24/7)