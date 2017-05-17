Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a game that looks awesome but kept getting delayed, simultaneously pumping up anticipation then not offering release. The first delay was explained as a means to “make sure the game experience meets the high expectations of fans,” and it appears they’ve finally perfected this parody of superhero movies and crossovers. Ubisoft just dropped a new tasteless trailer and announced the release date.

The game comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this October 17th. Assuming they don’t delay it again. Which isn’t safe to assume at this point, but they’d also be crazy not to release this in time for the holidays and the time of year people are most likely to be stuck indoors buying video games about magical farts that stop time instead of, say, speaking to our families and spreading good cheer (overrated).

Here’s the synopsis, via Ubisoft:

Evil stirs in the town of South Park and The Coon has sworn to clean up the trash can of society. When the Coon and Friends investigate the disappearance of a local cat, they discover the threat is far greater than any of them realized. Allied with the mysterious New Kid and his magical butthole, will the intrepid group of Super Heroes be able to harness their amazing powers and save the town?

South Park: The Fractured But Whole will reportedly also come bundled with a free copy of 2014’s surprisingly good South Park: The Stick of Truth, and preorders come with some type of “bonus Towelie content” that we’re hoping is weed. (It’s not weed.)

(Via Ubisoft US)