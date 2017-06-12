Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

South Park‘s dominance of toilet/political humor on TV is unparalleled. With South Park: The Stick Of Truth, the creators simultaneously stuck it to video games and fantasy franchises in classic RPG style. And now the boys are back on consoles, this time taking aim at superheroes and studio politics.

Shown off at E3, and with a release date of October 17th, the game is pretty much exactly what you’d expect: Profanity, poorly considered names (Oh, Wendy, honey, no), Cartman being a complete jerk, and Timmy reading minds and laying out that nobody actually wants a Coon & Friends movie. Maybe if the Coon teamed up with Wonder Woman?

We do get a long, long slice of gameplay, which takes place exactly where children pretending to be superheroes would turn up in South Park, a strip club. Be sure to keep an eye out for some of the quest names! That said, the game looks fairly similar to the original, but with a few tweaks and more polish. But really, the selling point is playing an episode of the show, and that’s exactly what we’re getting here. (Game not available on 2001 Okama Gamesphere or Sega Dreamcast.)