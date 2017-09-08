Comedy Central

The next South Park game looks to have a little fun when setting the difficulty level and gender for your character, getting a little topical in the process. Then again, race and gender issues aren’t exactly new territory for the show or society to cover, it just doesn’t usually come into play for your video gaming experience. But in The Fractured But Whole, you’ll find that the race you choose — and later your gender — do have some interesting twists on the game.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

First comes race, which according to Eurogamer and Polygon, sets the difficulty for The Fractured But Whole — or at least that’s what the joke wants you to believe. As the game will point out, it’s just a way to inject a little humor into a very real part of society that the show has focused on before according to Polygon: