The 'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' Behind The Story Featurette Shows A Crucial Chapter In The 'Star Wars' Canon

07.15.17

Before Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th, Star Wars fans will have Star Wars: Battlefront 2, a crucial chapter that bridges the gaps between Episodes 6 and 7 to dig into. Rather than follow the Rebels as they rebuild their way of life across the galaxy, relieved of the pressures of the Empire, we’ll be following a different perspective, one of Iden Versio, an Imperial Special Forces officer who has lived her life as a proud member of the empire. Her father is an admiral in the Empire’s fleet, and both bore witness to the destruction of the second Death Star and the Emperor.

We’ve seen quite a few bits and pieces, but D23’s Behind the Story featurette is the deepest dive into what to expect from the story mode yet. We know that Versio and her team will likely come into contact with the green lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker (well before he went into exile), and they are now an elite unit of killers that are dealing with the fact that for the first time, in her lifetime at least, they are the underdogs.

