EA

Every week, it feels like there are more games than you can possibly play coming out for more platforms than you could possibly own. So we cut through the noise every Tuesday to pick out the games you should be playing this week. Starting with the opening salvo of the all-out Star Wars pop culture assault we’ll be experiencing between now and December.

Pick of The Week: Star Wars: Battlefront II, Friday ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After the first game was all multiplayer, and admittedly running around as Vader is nearly evergreen in how joyous it is, the second expands with a single-player campaign set between Jedi and The Force Awakens, following a former Empire soldier, Iden Versio, as she navigates the shifting Empire and the rise of the First Order. But let’s face it, we bought this game to take control of Luke and wipe out stormtroopers, and it promises all that and more.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Friday ($40 each, 3DS)

Do we need to say anything else? There’s Pokemon, you have to catch them all lest Cthulhu be unleashed upon the land, and Team Rocket tries to stop you because they’re jerks. OK, maybe we haven’t been following the Pokemon mythology that closely, but for the franchise’s many fans, they’re already figuring out how to beat the game with a Magikarp.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Today ($60, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC)

If you find the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its civil wars and until-recently complete lack of Thor having to learn to not be a jerk a bit tiresome these days, you’ll find an oasis of relief in the sequel to the hilarious original game, which is pretty much a Not Brand Echh! issue that you play. Kang the Conqueror is back and being, well, see the name, so Marvel’s doughty band of heroes set out across time and space to fight villains, find studs (Lego studs), and snark each other. But will Hawkeye finally call Cap “Methuselah?”

The Elder Scrolls IV: Skyrim, Friday ($60, Nintendo Switch)

If, somehow, you have not yet played Bethesda’s sprawling single-player RPG, well, now you not only can, you can take it with you to work! On dates! In the bathroom! OK, maybe not that last one, but you get the point.

The Sims 4, Friday ($60, PS4 and Xbox One)

True, if you want to spend time around tiresome people screaming gibberish and engaging in trivial BS, you could just get a Twitter account. But does a Twitter account let you force those gibberish machines to get a humiliating job and get dumped before being lit on fire by a cruel, callous digital god?

Any games we missed? Let us know in the comments!