Electronic Arts

Hours before Star Wars: Battlefront II is set for its official release, EA and DICE have reversed course on their planned microtransaction plans temporarily. The gaming company received hefty criticism ahead of the game’s release for hiding the best content behind pay walls and including a focus on lootboxes and microtransactions to gain power-ups and hero characters for use in the game. The company had already lowered the time needed to obtain hero characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader by 75 percent, but fans were still frothing at the mouth with anger over how the company treated the game.

It would appear that the ability to purchase crystals with real money has been removed from Star Wars Battlefront II. pic.twitter.com/pa6lnyKggh — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 17, 2017

The lootbox even started to raise eyebrows in regards to gambling, essentially pushing the company and game into a corner and prompting a statement from DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson: