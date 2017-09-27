Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars: Battlefront II is looking strong, and now November 17th seems so far, far away. EA and Dice promised a bigger and better game, one that features a canon single player campaign which bridges the gap between The Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens and a multiplayer mode that will satisfy fans of the original, classic Battlefront games, and it looks like they’re going to actually deliver.

In a video that will have fans pumping their fists at least four times, Finn himself, John Boyega (an admitted Battlefront enthusiast) walks players through all the changes to the game. More levels, more modes, new locations and way more to do. The split-screen looks great, and the overall encyclopedia-esque feel of the title delivers a completionist vibe. This is podracing.

Here are just a few of the 14 battle locations that were revealed by Mr. Boyega (here are the Starfighter Assault locations):

Tatooine: We see a glimpse of Tatooine that seems like it’s from the original trilogy or even the prequels, but later in the video, it shows some wreckage that indicates that it could be from Rey’s time on the planet, scavenging for scrap.Starkiller Base: The big bad base from The Last Jedi, and possibly Episode IX?

Kamino: From The Clone Wars. It’s raining, clones are being made, and Obi-Wan needs a solo film starring Ewan McGregor.

Yavin 4: From The Force Awakens, with all of its banners and resistance-filled goodness.

EA/Dice

The game will also feature dedicated classes, like Battlefield. Each playing a role in the battle in their own unique way.