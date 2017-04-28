EA/Disney/Lucasfilm

Now that Star Wars: Battlefront 2 has been officially announced, placeholder box art is getting sent all over the world to brick and mortar stores in an effort to make sure gamers are pre-ordering. What that means for fans of Star Wars is that we get to see some low-key looks at the characters from The Last Jedi. First, let’s take a look at the box art, then we’ll break it down a bit like we did for the Battlefront 2 trailer.

The somewhat bland (placeholder) art from an Irish Gamestop shows off Kylo Ren, who looks like he’s added shoulder pads to his outfit, and Rey, who looks like she’s 100% Jedi. Here’s what the tiny words say beyond the “movie production stills, not actually in game images.”

NEWS: Check out the new look Kylo Ren and Rey in #TheLastJedi in #StarWarsBattlefrontII. pic.twitter.com/0f0BGpSa9I — STAR WARS (@StarWarsAbsolut) April 27, 2017

Kylo Ren

Exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi themed look

2x epic ability modifiers that allow you to freeze and pull opponents as you use the Force

Epic ability modifier for new First Order hero ship

Rey

Exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi themed look

2x epic ability modifiers that allow you to control the minds of enemies

Epic ability modifier that upgrades Millennium Falcon to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Millennium Falcon

About 66.6% of that is pointless to anyone not playing the game, but what the top bullet points in each category confirm that we’re gonna get Kylo Ren donning more armor and Rey somehow finding some Jedi garb. Maybe we’ll get a cool montage of Rey and Luke Skywalker sewing. Or using the Force to sew. Anything can happen! What really matters is that we know this is how the two central characters in The Last Jedi are going to look at some point.

Rey is a Kenobi?

https://twitter.com/JeffDLowe/status/857674494214889474

This has been floating around since The Force Awakens, but now Rey’s pose is starting to turn even more fans towards the theory that Rey and Obi-Wan are related. It could be circumstance. I’m not sold.

A Traditional Jedi Haido

Gamesradar made a smart observation when the noticed the similarities in the outfits and haircuts between Rey and Qui-Gon Jinn. Rey wearing her hair like QGJ, a Jedi Master and midichlorian nerd, proves that we’re in for some intense training sessions. Question: How did Luke know about traditional Jedi outfits and hairdos? When he became a Jedi, he just wore a little black number and called it a day.

EA/Gamestop Ireland

Lucasfilm/Disney

Rey’s gear either looks like old-school Jedi or a hybrid of old and the new. Maybe it’s the arm wraps, but she does have a bit of a patchwork Old Republic feel to her. Let’s go to another production photo: