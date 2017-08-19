Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars: Battlefront II drops on November 17th and with it is what seems to be a much better take on the space battles, or wars that happen in the stars, than its predecessor. Battlefront’s space battles felt cramped and tacked on, albeit beautiful, but like just about everything in Battlefront II, this iteration of the Starfighter Assault mode seems to be much more in line with what makes Star Wars, Star Wars.

Here are the battle locations (hopefully we get more ((that don’t cost extra cash)):

Endor’s Death Star Debris: Fighting in what’s left of the second Death Star in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi is exciting because it’s not only hitting the nostalgia button, but we’re moving the plot along to see how familiar locations have changed.

EA Star Wars

Resurgent Star Destroyer: The first Battlefront had a ham-handed way of featuring Star Destroyers in space battles. They were just kind of there. You barely interacted with them and they were mostly just giant pieces of the environment to fly around. The trailer shows off Poe Dameron flying through the ship causing chaos like a proper Star Wars moment.