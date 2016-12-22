The Steam Winter Sale Has Begun

Valve

It’s right before Christmas, and perhaps you think you’ve managed to get through with a little money intact. Ha, nah. Steam will take care of that for you, as the Winter Sale has officially launched.

As far as the trappings go, it’s pretty bare bones. Running between now and January 2nd, there aren’t any cards to trade or ARGs to run, just a lot of discounts on a lot of games. As usual, the older and more popular a game is, the steeper the discount. The original Just Cause, for example, is under $2. Indie games, in particular, have some pretty steep cuts: Cities Skylines is 75% off, and Grim Fandango Remastered is $2.99. In short, as usual, if there are games you want to get caught up on over the next few weeks as the release schedule slows to a crawl, you’ll have plenty to choose from for cheap.

Of course, this does also raise the question of how towering a pile of shame can become. Many gamers already have tons of games they haven’t played yet thanks to Humble Bundles, Steam sales, giveaways, and who knows what else. Then again, the cupboard is looking pretty bare until late January, so now would be a good time to get through those games.

