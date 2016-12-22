Is Assassin's Creed A Matrix Prequel? | In Theory

The Steam Winter Sale Has Begun

12.22.16 3 hours ago

Valve

It’s right before Christmas, and perhaps you think you’ve managed to get through with a little money intact. Ha, nah. Steam will take care of that for you, as the Winter Sale has officially launched.

As far as the trappings go, it’s pretty bare bones. Running between now and January 2nd, there aren’t any cards to trade or ARGs to run, just a lot of discounts on a lot of games. As usual, the older and more popular a game is, the steeper the discount. The original Just Cause, for example, is under $2. Indie games, in particular, have some pretty steep cuts: Cities Skylines is 75% off, and Grim Fandango Remastered is $2.99. In short, as usual, if there are games you want to get caught up on over the next few weeks as the release schedule slows to a crawl, you’ll have plenty to choose from for cheap.

Of course, this does also raise the question of how towering a pile of shame can become. Many gamers already have tons of games they haven’t played yet thanks to Humble Bundles, Steam sales, giveaways, and who knows what else. Then again, the cupboard is looking pretty bare until late January, so now would be a good time to get through those games.

(via Steam)

TAGSdigital salessteamvideo games

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP