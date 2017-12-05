The Winter Olympics Top The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

#Five Games #Video Games
12.05.17 28 mins ago

Ubisoft

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever. Especially with DLC, which means there are more games for your games. So, this week, especially since actual releases are pretty light, we’re focusing on DLC to carry you through into the new year. Starting with a rather novel take on your typical Olympics tie-in game.

Pick Of The Week: Steep: Road To The Olympics, Today ($30, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Steep was already a fascinating experiment in sports games, taking skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports and dropping them into a carefully rendered open world to let you mess around, pull stunts, and basically be the guy from those ski videos without actually skiing. Now they’re taking it to the next level by adding an entire Olympics aspect to it, meaning this might be the first Olympics video game that’s actually, you know, worth playing.

Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris, Today ($20, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Destiny gonna Destiny, so, of course, a controversy has broken out, just in time for the new expansion to arrive. Anyway, it’s raising the level cap to 25, it’s offering up a Danger Room called the Infinite Forest to mess around in, it’s adding new raids, and it generally builds out what was already a fairly expansive game for shooting aliens in the face.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Games#Video Games
TAGSFive GamesOLYMPICSvideo games

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP