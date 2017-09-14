The Nintendo Direct Conference Had Big News For ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ And ‘Pokemon’ Fans, But Disappointed Most

The Nintendo Direct conference gave fans an important look at the normally secretive company’s plans over the next year or so. Not only did Nintendo announce a Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle that will launch on October 27th (and has already sold out at Gamestop and other retailers), but the big N detailed new Pokemon news, announced a Mario Party game, and disappointed Animal Crossing fans, yet again.

The biggest news, beyond the Odyssey Switch bundle, was a more detailed look at Super Mario Odyssey proper, which not only revealed Mario’s nipples, but a frisbee mode in which Mario tosses his magical hat to a Shiba Inu, immediately putting the already massively-hyped game into Game of the Year contender-ship.

Truly, the game looks incredible.

Of course, the biggest absence was Animal Crossing. Nintendo didn’t utter a word about the upcoming mobile app, or an AC game proper for the immensely popular Switch.

Fans did, however, get a trailer for Mario Party Top 100, which collected the top 100 mini games over Mario Party‘s long existence into one game. Interesting.

