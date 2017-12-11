Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Overkill Software is known for its highly-cooperative bank heist game Payday, and their success sending four people into stressful situations against the odds gave them a special expertise that the creator of The Walking Dead was looking for in a game creator. Now, after nearly four years in development under the watchful eye of Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Interactive company, Overkill’s The Walking Dead is finally seeing the light of day.

Overkill has released two trailers, one showing off protagonist Aidan as he looks back on his life before the outbreak that changed everything (then he gets to work on zombie skulls), and one showing off the Overkill team hard at work on the game. There aren’t many details yet, but knowing Payday and the expertise this team brings to this specific genre, the game will be force players to work together or die. If only there were more details.

For what it’s worth, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman said that this was the “co-op action game fans have been waiting for,” so that’s exciting. It’s been a decade since Left 4 Dead changed zombie games forever, and a half-decade since Dead Island brought RPG elements to the genre, so we’re due for some innovation.

(Via Gamestop)