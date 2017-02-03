Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Conan has held a special Clueless Gamer the week before the Super Bowl for the past three years. Each special edition invites a player from each team to do battle, with the winner going on to help lead his team to Super Bowl glory. That’s just an unintended result of the Conan touch, but he’s certainly taking plenty of credit for it.

The first time featured Gronk and Marshawn Lynch brutalizing each other in Mortal Kombat X, with second pitting Josh Norman against Von Miller in Doom. The third Super Bowl edition pulls out all stops to invite one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady, into the fray to take on Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney in For Honor. The result is Brady at his cocky best.