The Best 'Clueless Gamer' Segments From Conan

Conan Faces A Very Competitve Tom Brady And A Few Special Guests In The Latest Super Bowl Edition Of ‘Clueless Gamer’

Managing Editor, Trending
02.02.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Conan has held a special Clueless Gamer the week before the Super Bowl for the past three years. Each special edition invites a player from each team to do battle, with the winner going on to help lead his team to Super Bowl glory. That’s just an unintended result of the Conan touch, but he’s certainly taking plenty of credit for it.

The first time featured Gronk and Marshawn Lynch brutalizing each other in Mortal Kombat X, with second pitting Josh Norman against Von Miller in Doom. The third Super Bowl edition pulls out all stops to invite one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady, into the fray to take on Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney in For Honor. The result is Brady at his cocky best.

TBS

TAGSCLUELESS GAMERMARSHAWN LYNCHROB GRONKOWSKITOM BRADY
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 23 hours ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP