‘EA Sports UFC 3’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

EA Sports

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever. So, every week, we pick out five games that are worth your time and money. Starting, this week, with fighting games, of both the sporting and the over-the-top kind

Pick Of The Week: EA Sports UFC 3, Friday ($60, PS4 and Xbox One)

It took a lot of work, but EA’s simulation of combat sports has finally found itself in GOAT territory. It might be as close as you get to being in the octagon short of UFC fighters coming to your house to beat you up. Which we hope isn’t happening to you, but if it is, see if you can get Nate Diaz’s autograph first?

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Today ($60, PS4)

If you prefer your fighting to involve Final Fantasy characters, try this fighting game/action-RPG hybrid, which is sort of a cross between a traditional 3D fighting game and a party-based RPG brawl where you switch between your squad while the computer controls the others and try to put the other team in the ground.