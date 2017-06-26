‘Valkyria Revolution’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Maximum Games/Frontier Developments/Vertigo Games

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So, every week, we cut through the noise and find the five games worth playing this week. And, right before the July 4th holiday, we’ve mostly got the unusual and the weird arriving. And also golf!

Pick Of The Week: Valkyria Revolution, Tuesday ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and Vita)

Yes, one of the weirdest RPG series out of Japan, and we’re fully aware this is a bold claim, is back with a twist on the typical action RPG. Set in an alternate reality where basically World War II was just a cuddly disagreement between adorable young people, the basic idea is that you build up a base in the first round, and then go out to mash buttons and trash goons in the second, returning to your base for another round of strategy. It’s an interesting take, and Vita fans will be happy. If you’ve got a slow 4th coming up, this might be just the game to fill it.