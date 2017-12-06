‘#WarGames’ Takes A Cue From ‘Mr. Robot’ In Its First Trailer

#80s Movies
12.06.17 3 hours ago

Well before the internet was everywhere, WarGames enthralled nerds across the world as the fate of the free world rested in the hands of Matthew Broderick. But the world has changed, quite a bit, since 1983, and so, it turns out, has the highly advanced supercomputer that can’t tell game from reality. Now instead of nukes, WOPR is looking at your credit card!

The game is a mix of video and interactive story, similar to the award-winning Her Story, from the same creator, Sam Barlow. Her Story, which is worth a visit if you haven’t played it, puts you in the role of a detective in the early ’90s piecing together why a man went missing from interviews with his wife, with the goal of figuring out the questions being asked from the answers. It’s a fairly compelling game in its own right, and mixing it with a Mr. Robot-esque plotline of data breaches and hacking should make for a nice update.

Broderick, however, won’t be around, at least not in this trailer. Instead, you’re following a woman named Kelly (Jess Nurse) as she stumbles over some online espionage. There is, of course, more to it than that, but we’ll have to see how that works out in 2018.

(via YouTube)

Around The Web

TOPICS#80s Movies
TAGS80s moviesrebootsWARGAMES

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP