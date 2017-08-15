Getty Image

Discord, a free chat service (voice and text) primarily used by gamers, took swift action Monday to ban servers linked to AltRight.com and other groups after reports of the chat service being used to promote Nazi ideology or, in some cases, to promote more white supremacist violence in the wake of the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer. In one of the now-banned chat groups, journalist Laura Loomer spotted a member named “Kombat-Unit” threatening to bring weapons to Heyer’s funeral.

Discord’s first brief statement on Twitter promised to “take action against white supremacy, Nazi ideology, and all forms of hate.”