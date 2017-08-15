White Supremacist Groups Banned From Discord After Violent Threats Were Uncovered

Entertainment Editor
08.15.17

Getty Image

Discord, a free chat service (voice and text) primarily used by gamers, took swift action Monday to ban servers linked to AltRight.com and other groups after reports of the chat service being used to promote Nazi ideology or, in some cases, to promote more white supremacist violence in the wake of the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer. In one of the now-banned chat groups, journalist Laura Loomer spotted a member named “Kombat-Unit” threatening to bring weapons to Heyer’s funeral.

Discord’s first brief statement on Twitter promised to “take action against white supremacy, Nazi ideology, and all forms of hate.”

Around The Web

TAGSAlt-RightCharlottesvilleChat RoomsDISCORDNAZISVIRGINIAwhite supremacists

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP