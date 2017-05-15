Shutterstock

Gamers are usually lumped into categories that are clichéd pejoratives. They’re basement dwellers, or everyone was part of GamerGate, when the data seems to suggest otherwise. Microsoft shared documents breaking down their specific user demographics at a developers conference, and what we see not only shatters the myth of the Dorito-crusted nerdy kid playing games at home but paints a picture of an industry that was once only for kids, growing up.

Windows Central was able to acquire the report, which was developed around a focus group of 2,000 Xbox One owners (and you should definitely read the full thing) and here some of the more interesting tidbits:

Xbox One ownership is 58 percent male and 42 percent female

56 percent of Xbox One owners live with a married spouse or partner

10 percent live alone

23 percent live with their parents

Xbox One owners average out to roughly have an annual income of around $75,000. That’s pretty much middle class depending on your location, and a myriad of other factors (that you can check on Pew Research)

53 percent of all users are “socializing” and spend most of their time playing online with friends. An average of 17 hours a week

This report lends a lot of evidence to the idea that gamers are growing up, getting good jobs and starting families. When they boot up their system, they’re usually doing so to reach out to friends and family and keep in touch. This makes complete sense, considering I’m a lifelong gamer, 18-34, married who spends most of his game time either reviewing titles for this here site or to hang out with friends.

My personal experiences aside, there are definitely other key takeaways, such as high rate of female gamers. What’s fascinating about this, is Xbox’s general perception as a “bro” console. It simply isn’t as female-friendly as PS4 due to its emphasis on hardcore action games and a competitive online atmosphere. But maybe it’s a sea change around how we consume content that has also led to a shift in demos. More people are cutting cords, and the stigma around gaming as a “boys only” hobby is rapidly dissipating.

