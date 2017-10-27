‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ Is Going To Start A Lot Of Conversations

10.27.17 1 hour ago

Bethesda

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is going to get people talking. The follow-up to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order, a reboot of the classic first-person shooter series that started the overwhelming FPS rush of the early ’90s, is also going to start a lot of arguments. In fact, it already has. For some reason, MachineGames’ marketing tagline of “Make America Nazi-Free Again” is controversial among a certain demographic (Nazi sympathizers).

If the group of people that finds butchering Nazis by the hundreds offensive ends up playing the astonishingly beautiful and incredibly brutal action game, they’re going to starting up hashtag boycott campaigns as if “Crooked Hillary” funded the title. Nevermind that the game, at a fundamental level, is excellent, it’s just that Wolfenstein 2 makes its universe uncomfortably clear: There is no room for centrists. A line has been drawn, and in the United States of Germany, sides must be picked. You’re either learning your German, or you’re a terrorist.

The sequel ups the ante of its prequel in every way — the game is weirder, more violent, prettier, and far more unforgiving in its portrayal of a country that not only lost WWII, but slowly accepted Nazism with a tired shrug.

Before we get into the spoiler-heavy subtext of the game’s plot — something that’s inspired the phrase “SJW” to be thrown around in an alarming amount of user reviews, we’ll put it simply: If you enjoyed The New Order’s over the top alternate-reality featuring a Nazi helmet full of brains and ultraviolence, The New Colossus is for you. If you’re looking for a triple-A single-player experience, a thing that’s rapidly disappearing from the gaming industry, The New Colossus is for you. If watching videos of current white supremacists/Nazis getting punched upside the head elicits a furious cheer from your squeaky office chair, The New Colossus is for you.

