Xbox One X Preorder Details Are Coming Within The Next Few Days, According To Microsoft

#Xbox One
08.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Germany’s Gamescom 2017 event starts next week (August 22-27th), which will be the last massive gathering of gaming gurus (GGG) before the dam breaks and the fall video game season is upon us. Every major video game developer and publisher will be in attendance, and we’ll be getting new trailers, release dates and insight into this year’s biggest games (and beyond). The one major hardware announcement that is still evading gaming enthusiasts and Xbox One fans who want to make sure they can get their hands on “the most powerful gaming console ever built” is exactly when they can preorder the Xbox One X. According to Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer, it can be as early as tomorrow.

Twitter/Gamespot

Around The Web

TOPICS#Xbox One
TAGSxbox oneXbox One X

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 9 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP