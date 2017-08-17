Getty Image

Germany’s Gamescom 2017 event starts next week (August 22-27th), which will be the last massive gathering of gaming gurus (GGG) before the dam breaks and the fall video game season is upon us. Every major video game developer and publisher will be in attendance, and we’ll be getting new trailers, release dates and insight into this year’s biggest games (and beyond). The one major hardware announcement that is still evading gaming enthusiasts and Xbox One fans who want to make sure they can get their hands on “the most powerful gaming console ever built” is exactly when they can preorder the Xbox One X. According to Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer, it can be as early as tomorrow.