Getty Image

The game console formerly known as Project Scorpio has evolved into the Xbox One X and it’s being touted as the most powerful game system in existence. That’s absolutely true (until a new system comes out trumping these specs). The Xbox One X is an absolute beast of a home system, and it should have zero problems running all the latest and greatest software in 4K, leading gamers into the next generation’s next generation.

So if you’re still on the fence about making the transitional jump to the more powerful hardware, here’s everything you need to know about the new Xbox in simple terms.

The Price

At $500, the Xbox One X gives a lot of bang for the buck. To put it in perspective, with the sudden price jacks of PC gaming cards, you’re getting a fully-functional, cutting edge piece of hardware for the equivalent of a single high-level video card. The Nvidia 1070’s are currently over $400 and the highest-end 1080TIs are well over $600. In other words, you’re getting one of the best pieces of gaming hardware on a budget.

For what it’s worth, the Xbox One X is $100 more than the PS4 Pro, which is weaker across the board.

What Can It Do?