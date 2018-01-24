Action Bronson Is Next To Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, And Joe Pesci In Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

01.23.18 6 hours ago

Action Bronson is taking a break eating food on camera and rapping about food on-stage (and in the studio) to join Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in front of the camera for Martin Scorsese’s new Netflix movie The Irishman.

Based on Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman dives into the mysteries surrounding the murder of Jimmy Hoffa as Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran lives the life of one of the most notorious hitmen in history. According to Brandt, the phrase, “I heard you paint houses” basically means “you’ll kill a man.”

Here’s Bronson with the film legends.

Religious Art.

A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) on

