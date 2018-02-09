Users logging into Spotify today to check out the excellent Black Panther Album featuring music inspired by Marvel’s highly-anticipated film of the same name received quite a surprise. It turns out there was already a Black Panther album in the streaming service’s archives, and it’s been appearing at the top of users’ searches, causing all kinds of confusion when they realize that Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars” and Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead” are nowhere to be found on its tracklist.
What’s the deal? It looks like Sacramento’s Black Market Records had already released a compilation titled Black Panther with unauthorized artwork inspired by the movie’s aesthetic take on the titular “superhero.” Even more confusing, both compilations feature up-and-coming Sacramento rapper Mozzy, who has quietly been one of the city’s most prolific underground rap artists. Here’s a hint: The one featuring “Seasons” is the Marvel-endorsed film soundtrack, while the Black Market version contains “Til They Smoke Me.”
The coincidence has certainly upset a few fans, but their wrath will definitely be dwarfed by Marvel’s when the entertainment giant finds out. Disney, Marvel’s parent company since 2009, is notoriously protective of its various trademarks and can be incredibly litigious when it comes to protecting its intellectual property. Black Market was more than likely simply paying homage to a newly-important symbol of Black identity and pride, but the Mouse has some serious teeth, so they might be best-served in taking their version down before they feel the bite.
It is not that big of a deal. Fans of the film may be upset but no one else is.
I have EP’d a few projects with Ced and Black Market back in the day. In 1998, this would have cost him millions, in 2018, it will not cost him a dime. Why, because everything is digital. Swap out the cover art (which is the only thing Marvel can sue over – IF they choose to pursue this at all). With physical CDs, that would have involved pulling units. With streaming and digital sites, all it requires is a graphic design change, and you keep it moving (and the project up).
Ced knew what he was doing (like JT with The Game album back in the day). These men are smart. Black Market just made extra money.
Only fans of the film will be upset? What about fans of the artists that are looking to listen to the new album? I can’t actually imagine that there will be a single person that will be satisfied when they expect something and don’t get what they want. In this case, they used licensed images from the film’s marketing and titled the album after the film and main character. If it is found that this album is siphoning a shitload of listens and upsetting people that went in expecting a Kendrick album and not getting a Kendrick album, they’re going to definitely come after them for it. Also, as a person that takes people trying to take credit for another person’s art, that’s pitiful and your homies lost respect from me. It’s fucking pathetic.
(My reply has nothing to do with Aaron – let me make that VERY clear)
Do you intend to infer that we have become so lazy as a society that we cannot locate the proper Black Panther release?
One is titled: Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
The other is: Black Panther
One has the names the majority will be looking for; the other does not (beyond Mozzy who is on both). It seems VERY easy to find the proper release to me.
What did it cost them in time or money? Time – again, I cannot imagine it requiring much of that (add in links from all the Internet/Social Media directing to the proper soundtrack and that is drastically reduced). How many listeners pay for streaming services (rhetorical – I have the data) and if they are in the vast minority and do, how much are they paying – less than one physical CD currently? I would hold a bit of sympathy if these were the days of $20+ CDs and as they did with JT’s The Game release, they purchased the wrong record, but this is overblown.
To whoever attempted to stream the Black Panther Soundtrack and found the Black Market release, it probably took them less than 2-3 minutes of their time to get to the LP they were seeking. No, I cannot find upset in that scenario.
Also, do you know how many music releases there are (past and present) titled Black Panther? They could have wrongly streamed those for about 30 seconds as well.
“If it is found that this album is siphoning a sh*tload of listens and upsetting people that went in expecting a Kendrick album and not getting a Kendrick album, they’re going to definitely come after them for it.”
No, they will not because they cannot. Marvel cannot sue over lost streaming revenue and neither can TDE. Marvel can sue over the images they own, and my guess is they will not. If they do, Black Market has merely to change the cover art. Marvel cannot sue over the name. And Anthony, Dave, and Punch are not going to go after Black Market and as well as I know Interscope, neither will they.
If people are upset over clicking on the wrong album, we have become one whining, fast food society. I guarantee they slowed down, read the artists name before the next click, and all was well.
I actually made this mistake yesterday and clicked on the wrong album and then a few seconds later I found the right now. It’s really not that big a deal, I don’t know why @blastoiseNcocaine thinks it’s gonna lose so much money for marvel. They’ll change the cover art by tomorrow and that’s that.