Watch ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Star Timothée Chalamet Rap Cardi B’s New Single ‘Bartier Cardi’

01.22.18 3 hours ago

Call Me By Your Name may have come away from the Screen Actors Guild Awards empty-handed, but even to be nominated is an honor, or course, and aside from that, the film has made some fun connections to the music world. Sufjan Stevens was pretty involved with the movie, Frank Ocean is a big fan of it, and it turns out that star Timothée Chalamet is a Cardi B stan.

During a red carpet interview yesterday, Chalamet was asked about Mary J. Blige and Cardi B, and he said that he has plenty love for them both: “Well, they’re both New Yorkers and they’re both from The Bronx. […] My grandparents are from The Bronx, I live in the Bronx, and the music is lit, and it’s what I was listening to on the way here.”

The interviewer then asked Chalamet what his favorite Cardi B song is, and he responded, “Well, it’s got to be ‘Bodak Yellow,’ but ‘Bartier Cardi’ just came out, which is fantastic.” He then busted out a quick impromptu rendition of the track, which got everybody, including his mother, dancing.

Watch the clip above, and check out the full list of SAG Award nominees and winners here.

Around The Web

TAGSBartier CardiCall Me By Your NameCardi BTimothée Chalamet

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 6 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 1 week ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 weeks ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP