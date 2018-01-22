Call Me By Your Name may have come away from the Screen Actors Guild Awards empty-handed, but even to be nominated is an honor, or course, and aside from that, the film has made some fun connections to the music world. Sufjan Stevens was pretty involved with the movie, Frank Ocean is a big fan of it, and it turns out that star Timothée Chalamet is a Cardi B stan.

During a red carpet interview yesterday, Chalamet was asked about Mary J. Blige and Cardi B, and he said that he has plenty love for them both: “Well, they’re both New Yorkers and they’re both from The Bronx. […] My grandparents are from The Bronx, I live in the Bronx, and the music is lit, and it’s what I was listening to on the way here.”

The interviewer then asked Chalamet what his favorite Cardi B song is, and he responded, “Well, it’s got to be ‘Bodak Yellow,’ but ‘Bartier Cardi’ just came out, which is fantastic.” He then busted out a quick impromptu rendition of the track, which got everybody, including his mother, dancing.

