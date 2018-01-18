Getty Image

Cardi B spent most of last year taking the rap world by storm. Now, according to a report from TMZ, Bartier Cardi is setting her sights on Hollywood. Will she be as big of a star on the big screen as she is on the radio? If her outsize personality translates from Instagram videos to the silver screen, absolutely.

TMZ reports that, while there is no official info on what the project in question may be, it’s apparently a pretty big one. The film supposedly begins filming in March, cutting into Cardi’s booking schedule to the tune of $100,000-200,000 per gig. Whatever this movie is, it’s clearly one her team is gambling will be worth the lost profits.

Given Cardi’s outrageous demeanor and penchant for eliciting belly laughs in all those one-minute clips on Instagram, it seems like a safe bet to assume it’ll be a comedy. Girl’s Trip was huge at the box office in 20177, so it’s entirely possible a sequel is in the works (and how great would a Cardi B/Tiffany Haddish team-up be? Haddish’s Cardi impression was a Saturday Night Live highlight last year and the two could spend a good hour trying to one-up each other in ratchet shenanigans), while Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna have that crowd-sourced, Twitter-inspired buddy heist comedy coming out as well. A Rihanna/Cardi musical collaboration might end up making even a cameo appearance in that one well worth it.

One thing is for sure: Cardi B isn’t slowing down and isn’t going away in 2018.