It’s February, which means we’re firmly in Drake Season. The Toronto star started off the year with his Scary Hours “EP,” a two-song project that whet fans’ appetite for new music. The versatile artist gave the fans of his bars “Diplomatic Immunity,” and also dropped “God’s Plan” to satisfy those who like hearing his melodically-driven sound. Both tracks have hit the charts, with “God’s Plan” becoming Drake’s 4th No. 1. That makes 20 top 10 singles in the past decade, a feat that has him on par with The Beatles. But he’s not carrying himself like the biggest music star in the world – he’s been a man of the people the past couple days, traversing Miami while paying groceries and giving out unofficial OVO scholarships.

He also gave Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB the biggest feature of his career by jumping on the rising rapper’s “Look Alive” track and even recording a video with him. BlocBoy has been making noise in Memphis off the strength of his “Rover” and “Shoot” singles. “Look Alive” seems like the one that can get him national recognition. Drake was with Blocboy last month at a private party in Memphis, where he let fans hear the thumping “Look Alive” remix way before any of us did. We got to see Drake’s dance moves on full display in the fun visual for the track.