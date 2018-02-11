Getty Image

Trayvon Martin’s birthday recently passed on February 5th, marking what would’ve been his 23rd birthday. Instead of celebrating, we’re close to marking the sixth year since his death in 2012 and the debate he became a focus for soon after. To mark the anniversary, the Trayvon Martin Foundation, founded by his parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, held their sixth annual Peace Walk And Talk in Miami. The walk itself invites “youth, community activists, faith leaders, and celebrities” out to stand for the right of people not to be “pursued, chased, profiled or shot and killed on their streets.” Other victims of gun violence also take part in the walk, but this year saw a special guest appear to share his take on Martin’s legacy.

Jay-Z, who is currently behind a film and documentary series on the slain teen, made an appearance at the event to support Martin’s parents and to share a powerful message: