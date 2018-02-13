Another Woman Has Come Forward To Accuse Nelly Of Sexual Assault

02.13.18 3 Comments

While already under investigation for prior accusations of sexual assault against fans at his concerts, Nelly has been accused of a new assault by yet another woman according to TMZ.

The newest incident is alleged to have taken place only two months after Monique Greene, the first accuser, said that Nelly raped her on his tour bus after a tour stop in Washington. This time, the woman says that Nelly tried to force her into oral sex and masturbated in front of her when she went to ask him for a picture after a show at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex, England.

She says that he forced her head down on him after she went backstage with him. She ran from the room but says she didn’t go to the police because she didn’t think she’d be believed — the same reason Greene told police she wanted to drop her own case against him.

Essex police have opened a criminal investigation.

Two other English women have also made accusations, stating that he tried to force them into having sex in two separate incidents in 2016 and 2017. Karen K. Koehler, Greene’s lawyer in the original case, since dropped due to her lack of cooperation, has said that many more women have contacted her with reports, but like Greene, are worried that the potential retaliation and media attention wouldn’t be worth it.

