Snoop Dogg has been, at various times in his career, a rapper, a Rastafarian, a surprisingly adept talk show host, and probably most often, a pitchman for an astonishing array of consumer products branded with his likeness and nickname. It’s time to add another occupation to that list: Professional gamer and Twitch streamer.

That’s right; the man who once terrified mothers across America with his menacing, LA gang-referencing rhymes is now entertaining teens and twenty-somethings online with his naturally buoyant personality and fast-twitch reflexes rather than his slick wordplay. Snoop is apparently enrolled in Early Access for a new game on the Steam gaming service called SOS. According to PC Gamer, SOS is a “comedy survival game” that the magazine describes as being “a violent showdown between improv groups armed with guns and skulls, like a prop comedy workshop gone terribly wrong.”

Snoop was given his early scoop on the game by developer Outpost Games in an effort to drum up some buzz for the Early Access preview. The prospect of watching the Doggfather participate in a live-stream of a game basically designed to entertain streaming viewers with its silly shenanigans and violently cartoony antics is absolutely mouth-watering, and Snoop doesn’t disappoint. He seems fully engaged, yelling instructions to his teammates and reacting enthusiastically to the colorful on-screen happenings during his stream show.

It’s also worth noting that he’s smoking a blunt on the stream, something that Twitch usually banned people for. Now that California has legalized recreational marijuana, and through the power of Snoop’s stream, they’ve changed their terms and conditions in a sense to reflect a state’s rights. A Twitch rep told Polygon: “because legality varies from Country to Country and State to State, we encourage people to follow their local laws.”

The full video is above, complete with Snoop’s Steam ID, so let’s all hope that this first taste whet his appetite and he finds more occasions to log in again for more streaming hilarity.