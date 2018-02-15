Top Dawg Entertainment Are Holding A ‘Black Panther’ Screening For Watts Projects Kids

#Kendrick Lamar
02.15.18 6 hours ago

Getty Image

TDE has been front and center in the marketing for the upcoming Black Panther movie that drops this weekend, with the chart-topping soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar leading the way. To take things further, TDE has announced that they will be holding a screening for the movie for children in the Watts Projects to celebrate the release. The screening will take place on Saturday, February 17 and will include the neighborhoods of Nickerson Gardens, Jordan Downs, and Imperial Courts projects.

This screening is just one of many that use rules of the #BlackPantherChallenge, a social media trend that has seen everyone from T.I. and Octavia Spencer join forces with major companies give underserved children a chance to experience the highly anticipated movie. This positive traction has only added to the rave reviews for the movie, which is set to open huge this weekend.

TDE/Interscope

This is yet another home run in the marketing of Black Panther, a movie that has quickly become a beacon of hope for representation in Hollywood. It’s also further proof that hip-hop can be properly integrated into big-budget projects in a purely organic way. With TDE leading the way, it could be only a matter of time until we start to see the genre find its way into more blockbuster films.

