Today seems to be a great day for Beyonce stories. First, Chrissy Teigen revealed her bizarre greeting for the iconic pop star, and now, Vulture has published an interview with Tiffany Haddish, wherein the breakout actor-comedian shares her secret for getting a selfie with Queen Bey. Somehow, it also features Beyonce saving a partygoer from a confrontation with Haddish as well:

I also saw on your Instagram that you were at a party with Beyonce, and I want you to talk me through the process of asking Beyonce for a selfie.

Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyonce was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, “No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!” She was like, “No, have fun, Tiffany,” and I said, “I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.”

Wow, perfectly played.

She said, “Okay,” and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, “Is my wig slipping?” And she was like, “Mmm-hmm.” But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, “I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.” I was like, “What? You know me?!” She said, “I’m Beyonce.” “I KNOW!”