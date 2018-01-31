Beyonce Once Took A Selfie With Tiffany Haddish To Keep Her From Fighting Someone

#Beyonce
Hip-Hop Editor
01.31.18

Getty Image

Today seems to be a great day for Beyonce stories. First, Chrissy Teigen revealed her bizarre greeting for the iconic pop star, and now, Vulture has published an interview with Tiffany Haddish, wherein the breakout actor-comedian shares her secret for getting a selfie with Queen Bey. Somehow, it also features Beyonce saving a partygoer from a confrontation with Haddish as well:

I also saw on your Instagram that you were at a party with Beyonce, and I want you to talk me through the process of asking Beyonce for a selfie.

Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyonce was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, “No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!” She was like, “No, have fun, Tiffany,” and I said, “I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.”

Wow, perfectly played.

She said, “Okay,” and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, “Is my wig slipping?” And she was like, “Mmm-hmm.” But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, “I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.” I was like, “What? You know me?!” She said, “I’m Beyonce.” “I KNOW!”

The Girls Trip star also had plenty to say on Groupon, with whom she’s now got a brand ambassador partnership, and how her newfound fame has placed her in the path of Hollywood legends like Paul Thomas Anderson and Barbara Streisand. She also doesn’t seem to be taking her awards show snubs personally, since her star keeps rising and she gets to take pics with Beyonce.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCETiffany Haddish

How Music Connects Us

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 day ago
How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 6 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP